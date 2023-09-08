AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/07/2023 – 18:15

The autonomous vehicle, heralded as the next technological revolution, faces the caution of manufacturers and equipment suppliers to advance down this expensive and complex path.

“Five years ago, we thought that in 2025 we would have a very important autonomy in many vehicles. This is not the case,” says Christophe Aufrère, technical director of French equipment supplier Forvia.

The reasons are varied: a reduced financial capacity due to the covid-19 crisis, the priority of investments in electrification and the complexity of these systems, whose ultimate objective is to produce a vehicle capable of transiting without human intervention in all conditions.

Now, “we say that maybe it will reach 2030”, explains Aufrère to AFP.

In the German city of Munich, which until the weekend hosts the IAA Motor Show, a query is made to the public: “Would you use an autonomous taxi between the central station and Oktoberfest?”.

Voting, done using colored balls, points to a large majority of ‘yes’.

But the public will hardly find these futuristic vehicles among the models on display at the fair.

– Autonomous, but not so much –

The German manufacturer Mercedes exhibits one of the rare models approved for level 3 autonomous driving, according to the current international standard.

This level authorizes the user to entrust driving to the vehicle, equipped with multiple sensors, radars and cameras, in very specific situations: on a highway at less than 60 km/h, for example, or in a traffic jam.

In addition, the driver must be available to resume command of the vehicle if the computer asks for it.

This system is optionally available on the S-Class luxury model, priced in the six figures.

A Honda model of the same level received validation from Japanese authorities in 2021.

And the American Ford went a little further this summer in the northern hemisphere, by launching in the United Kingdom a vehicle capable of driving autonomously at high speed on a highway.

But the other models available in the salon are located at level 2 of autonomy, with improved driving assistance systems, which demand an alert driver at all times.

This is Tesla’s “autopilot” function, which is still far from the final goal, level 5, which Elon Musk hopes to have ready this year, although the company does not stop postponing it.

– uneven development –

China and the United States are ahead of Europe.

In San Francisco, vehicles from Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet (headquarters of Google), and Cruise, from General Motors, reach autonomy level 4: they can travel without human intervention, but only under certain conditions and within a delimited perimeter, as an urban center.

In China, the local internet giant, Baidu, and the emerging company Pony.ai obtained, in November 2021, authorization to take autonomous taxis to the streets.

The reason for this uneven development “is not regulation, nor technology, but capital”, which is easier to obtain in the United States than in Europe, reckons Christophe Périllat, managing director of French equipment supplier Valeo.

In Europe, the industry does not want to take any risks and “makes sure that it has gone far enough in testing before launching a technology, while in the United States, the decision is sometimes to go very fast in experimentation”, summarizes Matthieu Noel, from the firm consulting firm Roland Berger.

Even so, “the autonomous vehicle advances every year”, Périllat assures AFP at the Munich motor show.

“We are going to see significant advances in autonomous driving in a few years”, agrees Professor Lutz Eckstein, from the RWTH University of Aachen, Germany.

The so-called level 2+ systems, of very advanced assistance, which also monitor the driver’s state of attention and fatigue, should multiply, assures this expert, adding that “the number and performance of level 3 systems will also increase” .

Mercedes has already set its next objective: “from now until the end of the decade, we want to achieve the possibility of driving at 130 km/h on a highway”.