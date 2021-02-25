Tesla’s “Smart Summon” function causes confusion in a parking lot – and a curious scene: an SUV driver jumps out of her car and tries to stop the electric car.

West Chester, Pennsylvania – One funny scene around a Tesla* Model 3 occurred recently on the Parking lot of a restaurant in about 40 kilometers west of Philadelphia located West Chester. There it was shown what can happen, if Autonomous driving* on inexperienced behavior of people in their everyday life futuristic technology rather not matter plays. Because if you think of the “Smart Summon” function of the Tesla electric cars knows nothing can one of the Self-driving mode one quite a horror chase in. Finally, the company leaves the eccentric Tech billionaire Elon Musk his e-cars like controlled by magic bend around – completely without a driver.

Of the Owner of a Tesla Model 3 describes the exhilarating scene as follows: He is from a restaurant come and then have to be Order an e-car from the parking lot to you want. Like on the Side camera images of the electric car can be seen, the Tesla starts, drives off as planned – and then turns onto the roadway of the parking lot. A Mrs, which shortly before with her white Mazda SUV in a neighboring parking space has stopped watch the whole thing. She is startled when that abandoned Tesla to her rolls by – and want to help immediately. Presence of mind she jumps out of her vehicle and spurts that autonomously driving model 3 after. Everything about the funny pursuit of the autonomous Tesla Model 3 and the video can be found at 24auto.de* *24auto.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network