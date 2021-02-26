Coronavirus All activities, both federated and non-federated, will return next Friday due to the improvement in the health situation A dispute for a ball in the Algezares-El Esparragal, Preferred category. / Edu Bottle / AGM THE TRUTH Murcia Friday 26 February 2021, 15:06



The Regional Ministry of Tourism, Youth and Sports announced this Friday that on March 5, “all federated and non-federated sports competition at the regional level, of all categories and of all sports” will resume. This decision has been taken before the improvement of the pandemic and “the approval of the health authorities.”

All activities will therefore return next Friday, “in compliance with current regulations,” said the general director of Sports, Fran Sánchez. The third wave of Covid forced in January to suspend all these activities, as they had been since the start of the pandemic and until December 19.