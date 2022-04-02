In the period from the dawn of car racing to the early postwar years, one of the challenges that most attracted the attention of the masses was that between the Italian and German houses. The fight for victory was often a matter between Mercedes and Auto Union on the one hand, to which Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Lancia and Ferrari on the other were opposed on alternate periods. Germany and Italy constantly occupied the top of international motorsport, in years in which the technologies used on cars, from engines to suspensions, still had great margins for development. From this point of view, a subtle parallelism seems to emerge between the challenges of the first half of the twentieth century and the current context of the third millennium, in which a new form of motorsport is slowly taking its first steps.

The world of industry is in fact looking more and more attention to the technology of autonomous driving, leading to the birth of dedicated car competitions. Once again, motorsport is therefore a technological training ground for the development of solutions that can subsequently be transferred to production cars. In a context in which technology at the center of the competition is still taking its first steps, Italy and Germany are again the protagonists.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge is one of the main international events for self-driving cars, in which the teams born from the aggregation of universities from all over the world compete with the Indy Lights single-seaters supplied by Dallara, but controlled by the algorithm developed directly by the teams. . The inaugural event in Indianapolis last October had seen the success of TUM, the team of the Munich Polytechnic, which in the challenge based on the attack at the time had preceded the EuroRacing team, a team born from the cooperation between the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, the University of Pisa, the ETH Institute of Zurich and the Polish Academy of Science, and the PoliMove of the Milan Polytechnic with the contribution of the University of Alabama. On the 7th of last January in Las Vegas the first appointment based on direct clashes between the cars was held, with the single-seaters simultaneously engaged on the track in head-to-head challenges. The final duel saw TUM and PoliMove oppose againbut this time it was the team from the Milanese university who triumphed.

Professor Sergio Savaresia key figure of the PoliMove team, has identified the expertise of the Politecnico di Milano as one of the factors that allow the Italian team to place itself at the top of autonomous motorsport: “We have 20 years of research and development applied to real machines behind us, working with manufacturers on every aspect: stability controls, traction, braking, suspension and more”Savaresi explained to FormulaPassion. “All themes on which we have therefore worked for many years on real cars, experimentally with the cars on the track, and obviously in recent years we have moved forward, starting to deal with localization, perception and more. We therefore valued a previous experience that was very solid, which almost no team had. Add to this that we had virtually complete coverage of all of these areas. Some teams, for example, were very well equipped in Computer Science, struggling to develop very complicated solutions of perception with cameras, also thinking about the use of neural networks. But this is only a portion of the problem and although they performed fantastic perception, then they could not stay on the track and did not go above 150 km / h, because they swayed and went out of line. Las Vegas taught that either you reliably cover all aspects of the algorithm, or you don’t get to the bottom of it. Of course, we all kept the cartridges in our pockets. We purposely didn’t try to go 280 per hour head-to-head on test days. We all decided to do it only on race day, taking risks. When we pushed to the limit, some teams collapsed, while others showed off ”.

Furthermore, contrary to much of the competition, the Milan and Munich teams do not boast a collaboration with other universities, with the exception of the contribution of two researchers from the University of Alabama to the Lombard team’s project. However, multiplicity does not necessarily constitute a strength, as the organization is the main basis on which to build success. Coordination and the absence of errors matter a lot, which is why the involvement of multiple parties risks becoming an element of confusion. The PoliMove team sees three professors supervising the project, a dozen PhD students and researchers and as many undergraduates of specialist degrees. However, the support of large companies based in the motor triangle between Piedmont, Lombardy and Motor Valley should not be overlooked: “We as a research group have been working with for a very long time Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati, so let’s say great names in the automotive world “, explains Savaresi. “On the other hand, we have among the main suppliers Brembo and Pirelli“.

However, the challenges between PoliMove, TUM and the other universities of the Indy Autonomous Challenge are only just beginning. New events on the American ovals are expected in 2022, progressively raising the averages up to 200 miles per hour. On the other hand, the debut on road and permanent tracks is expected in 2023, offering new “driving” challenges. However, just as the pursuit of records was the order of the day in the early days of motor racing, so too did autonomous motorsport revive the aspiration for absolute speed, drawing another subtle parallel. Currently the speed record for a self-driving car is held by RoboRace, with a recorded peak of 175.49 mph, equal to approximately 282 km / h. PoliMove recently attempted to break the record on the Arizona desert test track, but stopped at 169.8 mph. The goal is to set a new record on April 26 on the former Cape Canaveral Space Shuttle landing strip, which with its 5 km is the longest in the world, for which preparations are still underway. A dynamic and rapidly evolving world, therefore, that of autonomous motorsport, which re-proposes various central themes at the dawn of car racing, including the active presence of numerous Italian companies.