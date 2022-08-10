Autonomous € 200 bonus: the allowance is extended to 3 million VAT numbers with income up to € 35,000

Today with the entry into force of the Aid Decree bispublished yesterday in the Official Gazette, extends the bonus 200 euros also for the self-employed. 600 million euros were allocated for the incentive, achieved thanks to the refinancing of the new decree with 100 million. To benefit from the independent bonus 200 euros there will be 3 million VAT numbers with incomes of up to 35 thousand euros divided into:

837 thousand merchants

859 thousand artisans

477 thousand professionals registered with private funds

216 thousand exclusive professionals

30 thousand direct farmers

The modalities of the request will probably be explained in detail in the coming days.

The bonus 200 euros it was then extended to a wider audience of employees not covered until now: 40 thousand redundant workers and workers returned from maternity leave, 56 thousand doctoral students and research fellows, 148 thousand sports collaborators and with decency from 1 July also to 50 thousand retirees. The workers’ allowance is automatically recognized through the employer in the next salary in October.

