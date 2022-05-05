In a dense bamboo grove in China, ten small palm-sized drones suddenly appear, producing a humming sound. They fly side by side in the same direction towards a target tens of meters away, dodging branches, hills and other obstacles. They also pass through tight spaces between the bamboo stems.

All this in a fully autonomous, coordinated way and flying over terrains that they explore in real time.

+ Drones bring new era and risks in armed combat

The experiment, carried out by scientists at Zhejiang University, looks like a scene from science fiction. His study, published this Wednesday (4) in the journal Science Robotics, begins by citing films such as “Star Wars”, “Prometheus” or “Blade Runner 2049”.

“The ability to navigate and coordinate the swarms of drones in these films has inspired many researchers. Here we are taking a step towards that future”, wrote the authors of this work.

These devices, specially designed for the experiment, are equipped with a stereo camera, sensors and a computer. A specific algorithm was developed for them.

Drone swarms have already been tested in the past, but only in open environments or with previously known obstacle positions, Enrica Soria, from the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne, Switzerland, who has worked on the subject for several years, told AFP.

“This is the first time that a swarm of drones has successfully flown outdoors in an unstructured environment, in nature,” he said, calling the experience “impressive.”

These small flying robots “can determine their surroundings for themselves, map it and then plan their trajectory,” he said.

– Rescue operations –

The applications of these amazing devices are manifold.

Since these drones do not rely on any external infrastructure (such as GPS), the swarms could be used after natural disasters. For example, after an earthquake, to identify damage and where to send help. Or in a damaged building where people can’t get in without taking risks.

Although it is already possible to use individual drones in scenarios like these, these devices have very limited flight times, which is why the intervention of swarms would save considerable time.

Another possibility: transporting heavy objects that cannot be lifted by a single machine.

What about military applications? Drones are already widely used by the military and the Pentagon – the United States Department of Defense – has repeatedly expressed its interest in these swarms, which it is also testing on its own.

“Military research is not shared with the rest of the world,” Soria said. “So it’s hard to know what stage of development you’re in,” she clarified.

Could the military use the algorithms developed by the researchers? “It’s part of the good and bad aspects of having open access science,” he commented modestly.

– Flocks of birds –

Chinese scientists carried out several experiments, including a flight through bamboo groves. In another, the drones were forced to remain in formation.

Instead, a third test had them fly in converging directions, with a person walking in the middle of the area to demonstrate their ability to avoid hitting each other or a moving person.

“Our work was inspired by birds, which fly smoothly in flocks, including through dense forests,” said Xin Zhou, who led the study, in a blog post. On the contrary, the flight of insects, with their sudden movements, was avoided.

The challenge was to reconcile opposing assumptions: small and light devices, but with high-performance computing capabilities and a safe trajectory, without increasing flight time.

But when can these swarms be used widely?

“We’re not that far away,” Soria assured. More tests need to be done in ultra-dynamic environments, imitating, for example, cities, where vehicles and pedestrians collide. Regulations will also need to be passed, which takes time.

But according to her, “in the coming years we can have very reliable systems”.

