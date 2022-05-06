Science and Technology

Autonomous drone swarm

Scientists from Zhejiang University successfully conducted an experiment with 10 small drones that flew fully autonomously and in coordination in a dense bamboo forest in China. The size of the palm of a hand, they went side by side in the same direction, towards a target a few dozen meters away, dodging branches, embankments and other obstacles. Resembling a scene from science fiction, the work, published in Science Robotics, begins by citing movies such as Star Wars, Prometheus and Blade Runner 2049. “We are taking a step into that future,” the authors wrote. These devices are equipped with a stereo camera, sensors and a computer.



