A double stitch is better than a stitch, as the saying goes, and so new cars almost always use two types of sensors to monitor the traffic ahead. Cameras are designed to detect lane markings, people and traffic signs, while radar sensors measure the distance and relative speed. Theoretically, this would allow the car to drive autonomously, if there weren’t all sorts of bad things in the world. Sunlight shining from the front or total darkness blinds cameras, and heavy rain or snowfall leads to unwanted reflection of radar waves.