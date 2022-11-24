How long will it take before I see the autonomous driving permanently on European roads? A question that is not easy to answer, given that the development of this technology often proceeds slowly (or more slowly than imagined) and that today there are few car manufacturers that can boast of having achieved important goals in this sense. According to Thomas Schafer, CEO of Volkswagen, the German brand’s self-driving vehicles will become mainstream globally by the end of the decade.

In this sense, it will be division commercial vehicles to lead the Volkswagen offensive. “We are consolidating our development partnerships – commented Schafer, responding to the news of the closure of the start-up Argo.AI, in which Volkswagen invested 2.6 billion dollars in 2019 – Our goal is to offer our customers the most powerful autonomous driving functions as soon as possible and to set up our development as cost-effective as possible.” Volkswagen-owned software company Cariad, together with its commercial vehicle division, will lead the development of autonomous driving in China, while Bosch will be the German giant’s partner for the rest of the world, according to Autocar. “The technology is available and we are driving in Hamburg and Munich autonomously. But there is always the need to demonstrate that the system guides better than a human being. The legislation is totally different from country to country”he added.

Schafer then confirmed that Volkswagen has decided to focus heavily on the commercial vehicle division to continue the development of this technology, explaining: “When we get to the finish line they will open profits and opportunities. Working on autonomous driving is not as trivial as it seems: there is the legislation, the camera systems, the chips, the energy consumption, the speed of calculation. The car will be the largest data collection device in existence. It’s really complex“. We recall that in the medium term the goal of the German company is that customers can book an ID. Self-driving Buzz via its Moia service in Hamburg in 2025.