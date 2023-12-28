Great Britain looks with confidence to the future of self-driving cars. And set an initial deadline: 2026. This is the year from which the first driverless cars could circulate on some British roads: word of Mark Harper, not just any English citizen but the UK Transport Minister. Three more years therefore, and the first self-driving cars could take their first steps on the road. But the bureaucratic path is still long.

2026 is in the sights

Indeed, remember that cars with fully autonomous driving technology are not allowed on Britain's roads today, but that the government's legislation on automated vehicles is currently going through the expected parliamentary process, meaning that a legal framework for them should be in force by the end of 2024. “Probably as early as 2026 people will start to see some elements of these cars with self-driving capabilities in the implementation phase“Harper's words spoken on BBC Radio and reported by Reuters.

For the benefit of safety

The British Transport Minister spoke clearly about implementation gradual, which means that at least in a first phase there will be companies that will introduce this technology and make it usable in certain places. Harper has no doubts about one concept: technology has the potential to improve life road safety. “Everything I've seen about automated vehicles and self-driving technologies is focused on human safety,” has explained.