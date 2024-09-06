Tesla shares jumped more than 6% on Thursday following the announcement that the Elon Musk-led automaker plans to launch advanced driver-assistance software FSD, better known as Full Self-Driving, in China and Europe, obviously awaiting the necessary regulatory approvals. The development comes shortly before the presentation of Tesla’s new product, the “Cybercab“, a robotaxi supported by advanced technology that assists the driver in maneuvers such as acceleration, braking and steering, but always with human supervision.

Elon Musk’s statements

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he was optimistic about getting regulatory approvals for FSD by the end of the year. In particular, according to Reuters, the South African manager indicated that the launch of the software could take place next year in right-hand drive markets between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the April-June period. Despite this, Wall Street remains cautious due to the rigorous regulatory oversight that characterizes autonomous driving technologies.

Expectations and challenges

Given the caution of investors, several analysts are convinced that a possible return of a Trump administration in the United States could speed up regulatory processes in the country. But not only that: Susannah Streeter, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that the situation could be more favorable in China, where Tesla has also partnered with search giant Baidu to integrate its navigation system. On the other hand, approval of the technology in Europe may take longer.

Testing in China

In Shanghai, meanwhile, in June Ten Tesla vehicles have been licensed to test FSD technology, marking a significant step toward launching the software in the Chinese market. Despite all this, Tesla faces growing competition from local automakers, which are developing similar technologies. However, Elon Musk’s tendency to set ambitious deadlines has raised concerns doubts among investors and analysts: it wouldn’t be the first time that Tesla misses a series of previously announced goals, think of the FSD system itself but also of the Semi and the Cybertruck.