The system Full Self-Driving Beta manufacturing Tesla could cause accidents or act in an illegal or unpredictable manner: this was stated by the US regulatory authority NHTSA, which forced the company led by Elon Musk to recall several hundred thousand electric cars in the United States. To be precise 363,000 specimens between Model S, Model 3, Model Y and Model X, all equipped with the affected software: owners of the recalled Teslas will be provided an OTA software update to resolve the issue.

Concretely what is the risk that these owners currently run? As reported by the NHTSA, software that allows electric Teslas to change lanes, park, slow down or accelerate autonomously based on road signs and traffic lights (in the future they will also be able to automatically steer on city streets) could in some cases lead the EVs themselves to overtake speed limits or crossing intersections incorrectly or unpredictably, which would significantly increase the risk of causing an accident. More precisely, cars could enter an intersection controlled by stop signs without coming to a complete stop, or even cross it with a flashing light without due caution. Reuters has made it known that Tesla, although having accepted the request of the NHTSA and therefore declared that it will proceed with the recall, said it was disagree with allegations of problems that have been leveled at its FSD system.

Recall that it is not the first time that Tesla has recalled its electrics due to operation far from perfect of its FSD software: 54,000 EVs were recalled in the US last year alone because they would not be guaranteed to stop completely at intersections when the system in question was active. Not only that: an investigation into the technology is still ongoing Autopilot mounted on about 830,000 Teslas that began in 2021, after some electric cars of the US brand crashed into stationary emergency vehicles.