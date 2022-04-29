Speed ​​record for a self-driving vehicle. The April 27 on the runway straight of the Space Shuttle at Kennedy Space Center of NASA’s Cape Canaveralthe car dand the Polytechnic of Milan-PoliMOVE reached a record speed of 309.3 km broke the world speed record for a fully autonomous car on a straight (the previous record, held by Roboracewas of 282.4 km / h).

The new all-Italian speed record for an autonomous vehicle is now 309.3 km. The Politecnico Team with the autonomous single-seater Dallara AV-21 he had already set the record on April 26, but he decided to raise the bar and improve his performance.

Dallara AV-21 self-driving of the Politecnico di Milano-PoliMOVE has reached 309.3 km

On 27 April PoliMOVE’s car surpassed itself and reached the incredible speed of 309.3 km / hlargely overcoming the “wall” of the gods 300 km / h.

The Dallara AV-21, the fastest self-driving car in the world, can rely on an engine 420 horsepower petrol V8. The value of 309.3 km / h was obtained as an average over 1 km of two attempts consecutive in the opposite direction (to eliminate the influence of the wind).

The Polytechnic team was the only team authorized to make this attempt, thanks to the victory obtained by PoliMOVE in Las Vegas in Indy Autonomous Challenge. In a few days the team will try to replicate the feat on the Atlanta circuitthis time on a car track and not on a straight.

