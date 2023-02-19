Nissan is among the most active automakers on the front autonomous driving. The Japanese brand has announced that it has completed the ServCity project, also supported by the British government and aimed at developing advanced driverless driving in complex urban contexts. Specifically, the project consisted of three years of research and over 1,600 kilometers of road tests, during which Nissan worked together with consortium partners to integrate autonomous driving technologies and city infrastructure.

The project, which has also studied and developed a “Robotaxi” for residents and commuters, was made possible thanks to a particular example of the 100% electric Leaf, which received data and information from the Smart Mobility Living Lab of Greenwich: Nissan informs that, thanks to a dense network of sensors present along the roads and an advanced data processing system, this last laboratory allowed the car to know what was happening around it and adjust accordingly. Traffic problems, obstacles outside the vehicle’s field of vision behind a curve or in the distance: all elements that the infrastructure is capable of detect and report to the Leaf in question so that it chooses an alternative route or avoids the obstacle. Recall that the British government has invested 7 million pounds in this project.

“We are proud to be part of the ServCity project and our 100% electric Nissan Leaf has proven to be the ideal vehicle for experience advanced self-driving technologies – commented David Moss, Senior Vice President Region Research & Development Nissan AMIEO – Research projects such as ServCity allow us to expand our autonomous driving expertise and facilitate its diffusion, in accordance with our long-term vision Nissan Ambition 2030. At Nissan’s research and development center in Cranfield, UK, we continue to develop new technologies for one more comfortable and safer mobility and a future without fatal accidents”.