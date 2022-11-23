If it’s up to Volkswagen, autonomous driving will be mainstream by 2030. At least at VW!

Driving as we know it is rapidly changing. At least, that’s what the leaflets promise us. Yes, the cars evolve, but many basic principles remain the same. You get in, there is such a hoop in front of you and with the pedal on the right, the world goes by faster and faster.

But according to Volkswagen it will be completely different in 7 years. Then everything will be autonomous, according to Volkswagen-honcho Thomas Schaefer know to Coach. The implementation of autonomous technology is still a bit of trial and error. Not only in front of the screens like with Tesla, where every accident is widely reported, but also behind it.

Autonomous driving

For example, Argo, a specialist in the field of autonomous technology, was recently disbanded. Argo’s two largest investors, Ford and Volkswagen, subsequently acquired a lot of employees and parts. According to Thomas Schafer, the companies that are now investing in autonomous technology are having a very hard time, but Volkswagen wants to continue to invest in it at all costs.

According to Thomas Schafer, it is not worthwhile to wait until the technology is advanced enough to be implemented in Volkswagen products. That is the moment when you are already (much) too late. It is remarkable that not only Volkswagen, but in particular Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge heavily on autonomous technology. Before we think German is not an erotic language, Nutzfahrzeuge means nothing more or less than company cars.

When?

At the moment, Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge is working hard on a self-driving variant of the ID Buzz. Volkswagen expects this autonomous bus to function as Robotaxi in about three years. Volkswagen is currently investigating whether a steering wheel is necessary. If you can drive automatically, you don’t need it anymore.

Incidentally, it is not only the technology itself, but of course also the surrounding legislation that must be ‘ready’ for it. This legislation is, of course, partly dependent on the available technology. Something that manufacturers have been running into for a long time. Schäfer hopes that by the end of this decade, around 2030, autonomous cars will be commonplace at Volkswagen.

Read more? These are 9 great front-wheel drive cars from the ’90s!

This article Autonomous driving in 2030 mainstream, according to VW appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Autonomous #driving #mainstream