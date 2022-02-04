There autonomous driving it is a goal of many car manufacturers, and the potential to succeed is high. Except for some excellent maneuvers that are already performed by the software in circulation, however, there are also many errors. For this reason too Tesla has determined that the version of his system FSD it must be able to receive human intervention when necessary, if the driver feels in danger.

A very recent case, at the beginning of February, has highlighted how autonomous driving is not really ready yet. Taylor Agon, CEO of a Boston-based hedge fund and owner of a Tesla Model Y and an avid proponent of electric cars, has posted on Twitter a video showing the car produced by the Elon Musk brand in difficulty. The FSD system, in a few minutes, puts the driver’s safety at risk several times, by carrying out maneuvers at the last moment, struggling at the stops and above all trying to pass the wrong way.

Here’s a typical drive on Tesla FSD Beta, and why it’s the opposite of useful. It’s most certainly not even close to being “safer than a human”, by any factor. 22-minute drive, 4.5 miles, and WAY too many interventions. pic.twitter.com/oKmkRZ3Tgh – Taylor Ogan (@TaylorOgan) February 1, 2022

As early as July 2021, Agon had demonstrated that the FSD Beta 9.1 version had difficulty coming to a complete stop at stop signs without traffic lights. This time, after the updates carried out by Tesla, the situation does not seem to have improved. In the streets of Boston, the Model Y in the hands of the automatic system did not meet expectations, and the driver would have been safer driving himself, rather than relying on FSD (which, remember, relies on user experience to improve). Clearly, an autonomous driving system that adds nothing or even worsens the driving experience should definitely not come into the market.

At CarScoops, Ogan said: “I use the FSD system a lot on the highway and it’s really great“. But he confirmed that on urban streets, particularly when there is a lot of traffic, there is not the necessary safety. The problems encountered may be fixed in the next updates, and hopefully Elon Musk – professional twiter – has seen the video. There is only one North Star for Tesla to follow: keep working on the system, to address all the uncertainties that now make autonomous driving human.