Arkadij Wolosch heads Yandex, Russia’s largest IT group. He now wants to conquer the market for autonomous driving. But a potent competitor suddenly appears on the home market.

I.In the southwest of Moscow, strange cars have been attracting attention in traffic for some time: clunky boxes sit on their roofs like roof racks, from which siren-like attachments protrude. “Driverless car” is written on the side door and the name of the company behind it in Cyrillic letters: Yandex.

Katharina Wagner Business correspondent for Russia and the CIS based in Moscow.

Yandex is Russia’s largest IT group, originally a search engine that has successfully asserted itself against Google in the country to this day, but now more than just that: With services such as navigation and local transport apps, Yandex has established itself in the everyday life of Russians, with taxis -Service, car sharing and food delivery companies that can be seen in yellow jackets and knapsacks on every street corner, and now also with autonomous driving: The cars are currently being tested in Moscow, Tel Aviv and Michigan.