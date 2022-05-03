In the future of mobility there is autonomous drivingin fact, within 10 years on our roads there will be vehicles driven by artificial intelligence will come to be spread all over the world. According to a study conducted by the international consulting firm McKinsey & Companyin 2030 the 15% of the new registrations will be self-driving cars and the 55% from semi-autonomous cars. According to the study, there will be a total of them in 2030 200 million cars autonomous or semi autonomous circulating in the world.

The project fits into this framework “Social Self Driving”, Startup completely Italian innovative born from an intuition of the engineer Luigi Mazzola (after 20 years in the Ferrari team with 14 world championships, Mazzola is now an entrepreneur, executive coach and company trainer) and his two co-founders, who will begin the first round of financing and the development of an innovative project in driving in the coming weeks. autonomous.

Social Self Driving is made with Reinovathe new center of excellence dedicated to the development and validation of components for the electric and hybrid Powertrain

The Social Self Driving autonomous driving project, what is VIDEO

In fact, we are talking about a registration and profiling system of the driving style of the driver of a vehicle, which allows you to replicate it subsequently, setting it as a driving style to be performed for an autonomous or semi-autonomous vehicle.

Self-driving car according to your driving style

In practice, on a self-driving car you can set a profile corresponding to one personalized driving style, being able to share it with other users through a specific cloud platform. The system is able to learn it driving style of the owner.

For example, his way of approaching curves, his way of positioning himself on the roadway, the management of gear changes and the like.

These aspects come sign in and the software is capable of memorize them. The driving style, once memorized, is profiled and can then be used replicatedthat is, set as a driving style in an autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicle.

Drive like a driver

The great news of this project is that the driving styles stored in the software can then be shareable outsideallowing you to make them usable by other users on other gifted means of the “Social Self Driving” app.

It will therefore be possible to create a marketplace (a virtual shop) where car manufacturers, professional drivers, safe driving instructors, experienced motorists and public figures can market the own personalized driving programstheir own driving profiles.

Autonomous driving Social Self Driving, how it works

The system relies on the following features hardware and software already normally present on vehicles with different levels of assisted or autonomous driving and integrates them. Steering angle sensors, torque applied to the steering, steering speed, action on the accelerator and brake pedals, yaw, roll and pitch angles, lateral and longitudinal acceleration.

The car proceeds automatically using the stored driving style

To the sensors is added the software of visual signal processing, sonar and radar which allows these vehicles to understand the surrounding environmental situation. By recording the data carried out on these sensors, a driving style is created. The driver of the self-driving or semi-autonomous vehicle can subsequently setting up this driving profile.

“A few months have passed since the creation of the Social Self Driving start-up and many things have happened. The most important is to have determined an algorithm that uniquely defines the driving style of any driver of old and new generation vehicles. – the words of Luigi MazzolaCTO & Co-Founder Social Self Driving – we were able to create what is the basis of our idea: to record, drive and share your driving style.

In the foreground, Eng Luigi Mazzola

We have defined a partnership with Reinova (Social Self Driving powered by Reinova) which helps us in this real technological challenge. Through a survey carried out in collaboration with an important Italian university, it was seen how enthusiastically our idea was accepted by a heterogeneous population. It can certainly be said that the expectation has already been created“.

“We have made the motto – Innovation meets creativity – one of Reinova’s mantras to push us beyond the limits of what exists and is visible before our eyes. – declares theIng. Giuseppe Esposito CorcioneCEO & Co-founder Reinova – we are imagining a connected, shared and safe world by combining the highest forms of technology and artificial intelligence with the passion, creativity and winning spirit of the Motor Valley. Less than a year after the inauguration of Reinova, we add another piece, that of sharing and autonomous driving, to Reinova’s strategic plan.

Ing. Giuseppe Esposito Corcione, CEO & Co-founder Reinova

We are ready to lead this further challenge, always with a view to creating the mobility of the sustainable future, connected, shared, safe and with real-time updates. The Social Self Driving project represents the synthesis of this important technological challenge. Today we can say that what was just an idea a few months ago is today a concrete and technologically sustainable project. We make self-driving vehicles a passion in motion by recording, replicating and optimizing driving styles using objective indicators (KPIs) and the use of the most advanced machine learning techniques. “

