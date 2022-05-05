With the advent of the autonomous driving, men and women who want to travel with their car may not be the least bit worried about charging at the columns. Because in the future, according to the iron logic of automation, cars without a steering wheel will be able to recharge themselveswhen necessary and on the basis of upstream planning, without the legitimate owners being present.

The Sole 24 Ore reports a forecast by Christoph Erni, founder and CEO of Juice Technology, who speaks of the arrival of fully robotic charging stations as early as 2025. “Companies such as S&H in Peschiera Borromeo, Plus international in Ravenna or even larger companies such as Fimer, Bitron in Grugliasco or Alpitronic in Bolzano, specialized in Hpc (Highpower charging) stations, could work on it. OneWedge specializes in the van fleet niche. With Electric Plaza, the car park is equipped for between 20 and 50 vans that are recharged during the night. Meanwhile, Avl, a company that deals with the development, simulation and testing of powertrain systems, is working to improve the reliability of communication between vehicle and charging points and create artificial intelligence algorithms for the management of cooperative systems such as vehicle-to- vehicle and V2G“, Reads the business newspaper.

In fact, it makes sense to take away from the motorist, who in reality is no longer autonomous with autonomous driving, the worry of going to recharge the car when he could occupy the time with other chores. But on this assumption, he may be right Jeremy Clarksonthe well-known TV presenter, when he criticizes autonomous driving: what sense would it have to have an owned car capable of driving itself, when perhaps on the same route there are public transport whose tickets cost enormously less? The solution to this dilemma is all in the hands of the car manufacturers and the customers themselves, and it will be necessary to verify how far the thrust of autonomous driving will go, or if it will stop before completely eliminating the steering wheel, or if it will continue even further.