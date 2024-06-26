BMW sign a primacy in the autonomous driving. The Bavarian company is the first brand in the world to receive approval for the combination of an assistance system level 2 guide (the BMW Highway Assistant) and a light systemlevel 3 in the form of BMW Personal Pilot L3 in the same vehicle. “The new 7 Series thus sets a milestone in the field of automated driving, offering the unique opportunity to enjoy the advantages of both systems in the same car,” they proudly say to the parent company.

BMW Highway Assistant (Level 2)

It’s about a additional steering assistant and lane control function which can be used on motorways with structurally separated carriageways. On these sections of road, the driver can take his hands off the steering wheel for longer periods and position them comfortably, as long as he continues to pay attention to what is happening on the road and is able to regain steering control at any time. This function is active at speeds up to 130 km/h. When driving in partially automated mode, the 7 Series Sedan is also capable of making lane changes without the driver having to take the steering wheel again. This is possible thanks to the Active Lane Change Assistant, which carries out the steering movements necessary for the overtaking maneuver and regulates the vehicle speed as soon as the traffic situation allows it. Furthermore, the driver can initiate the lane change suggested by this system simply by looking in the outside rearview mirror to confirm it.

Bmw Personal Pilot (Level 3)

It allows those behind the wheel to dcompletely delegate the driving task to the car in certain conditions at speeds of up to 60 km/h and to take your eyes off the road. Highly automated systems are able to completely take control of driving in specific situations, for example in traffic jams on the motorway. This allows the driver to also carry out other activities in the car, such as making telephone calls, reading, writing messages, work or watch streaming videos. However, the driver must always be ready to regain control within a few seconds when the car requires it, for example in the event of roadworks. “We are setting new standards in the automotive industry by combining both technologies in the new 7 Series,” explains Mihiar Ayoubi, Senior Vice President Driving Experience BMW Group. “In this way, we underline our commitment to offering our customers a safe, comfortable and innovative driving experience.”