The strategy is clear: self-driving cars “were born with the aim of developing this fundamental technology which promises to be revolutionary also in Italy, from the Polytechnic with all its technological partners. A very complex technology and it is important that it is also developed in Italy.” This is how Professor Sergio Savaresi, head of the Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering at the Polytechnic of Milan, explains his vision of the future.

Research

The teacher focused on the experimentation of the self-driving car designed by the Polytechnic of Milan which received authorization from the Ministry of Transport to participate, last June, in the 24th edition of the 1000 Miglia. The car, a Maserati MC20 transformed into a driverless car, launches a new way of understanding mobility: “It is not and should not be seen only as an object for the personal car – underlines the professor – it will be a technology that will allow us to move towards new mobility models that will enable so-called service mobility, i.e. the shared use of cars that will radically change the landscape of our cities and the way in which we will experience our cities of the future”.

The Mille Miglia experience

The 1000 Miglia was an interesting testing ground for the project: “We chose the 1000 Miglia because it is an extremely varied route and the data we have collected has an enormous wealth of situations that are difficult to find if you experiment only in the city – explained Savaresi – We were also able to explore a situation in which there were many people and many cars around us, a situation that is very difficult to reproduce in a normal context”. “Moreover – he concludes – the 1000 Miglia has a very iconic route which has allowed us to enhance this project not only from a technical point of view, but also from a communication point of view because we want to make the general public understand the importance revolutionary that this technology will have.”