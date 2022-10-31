It has been authorized, for the first time in Italythe experimentation of a fleet of self-driving shuttles on the road to Turin thanks to the project “Experimentation Italy”the regulatory sandbox that allows startups, businesses, universities and research centers to experiment innovative projects through a temporary derogation from the regulations in force. The shuttle should travel on the two kilometers of experimental route set up in the area of city ​​hospitals. The authorization is the result of the collaboration between the Department for digital transformationthe Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility.

The road test, however, has undergone a first stop with minibuses that have to return to remittances to be even more developed to refine artificial intelligence in dealing with difficult situations such as those related to traffic.

Self-driving bus SHOW project

The authorization for the trial was obtained from Torinese Trasporti Group (GTT) and takes place within the SHOW projectfunded by the European program Horizon2020which aims to support the transition to effective and sustainable self-driving urban transport.

Experimentation of the autonomous road shuttle started in Turin

Self-driving shuttle, how it works in Turin

The experimentation of the self-driving shuttle in Turin consists of two phases. The first, called “Pre-demo”which the company planned to build between March and April 2022 was without passengers aboard the autonomous shuttles and was instrumental in testing the vehicle in the real trafficas well as providing training for on-board operators.

Self-driving shuttle in action VIDEO

The second phase on the two kilometers of experimental route set up in the area of ​​the city hospitals was that of the real experimentation and the one with the most operational problems to overcome, which in fact was postponed.

Self-driving shuttle problems

The traffic and the cars parked in a double row brought to light the first problems regarding the use of the self-driving shuttle in the city of Turin, in the hospital area. According to some technicians of the local transport company, the on-board computer he cannot foresee any double-lined cars or vehicles overtaking the buses at the last minute. For this they would need to be equipped with cameras remotely, but a privacy problem would arise.

There route map it can be viewed interactively

The experimentation had to be carried out with two self-driving shuttles, along a path of approx 5 km in the area of ​​the hospitals of the City of Health and Science. Stopping on the schedule could cost you dearly because it would risk to lose European fundswhose deadline for the Turin trial is set at spring 2023.

