The territorial model passes tiptoe in the electoral programs of PSOE and PP. The two main political forces and aspirants to place their candidates in Moncloa defend the autonomous model enshrined in the Constitution, although they differ around Catalonia.

While the socialists reach out to dialogue, the popular warn that they will not admit the slightest institutional disloyalty. Sumar, influenced by the commons of Ada Colau, defends a consultation in Catalonia as long as it leaves the dialogue table between the central government and that of the Generalitat. Vox directly advocates recovering the regional powers that were successively ceded by the Executives of Felipe González and José María Aznar.

Recover coexistence through dialogue and respect

The Socialists assure that thanks to the two mandates of Pedro Sánchez, the challenge for independence in Catalonia has been redirected. “The Government has worked to recover coexistence with dialogue and respect, within the constitutional framework,” highlights a PSOE that is committed to maintaining dialogue and respect. In the eight proposals to reform the territorial model that appear in their program, the Socialists pledge to continue with the process of “deconcentration of the headquarters of state and regional public entities” or to reform the Senate to turn the Upper House into a “true institution of territorial representation”, a promise that José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero already made when he governed between 2004 and 2011, but that since then has remained only in words.

The PSOE agrees with the PP in the need for a reform of the regional financing, but only in the forms. “We will promote the approval within a maximum period of one year for a new system that guarantees the necessary resources for citizens to enjoy quality public services,” highlights the socialist program. At this point, it is advanced that the debate will be opened so that “the new model of regional financing promotes that the investment of the set of Public Administrations in Health is at least 7% of GDP, in Education 5% and in Social Services 2%”. Quite a train wreck with the communities governed by the PP.

Institutional loyalty without unilateral decisions

The popular program begins its section on the territorial model with the promise of recovering the penalties for the crime of sedition that the coalition government eliminated. “We will also regulate other disloyal behaviors of the institutions aimed at endangering peace and constitutional order, either through the calling of referendums or unauthorized consultations or machinations aimed at undermining Spain’s credit in the international community,” it adds.

In its program, the PP emphasizes that it will ensure institutional loyalty and warns that no government should, in the exercise of its powers, make unilateral decisions that harm the exercise of the powers of the other governments, of the same or different territorial level. A warning to Catalonia and a possible second appeal to article 155 of the Constitution.

Regarding financing, the popular ones are committed to a reform that, if they govern, their own autonomous communities will demand, with the Valencian community at the forefront. This is a point at which Alberto Núñez Feijóo could collide with Vox if he needs those from Abascal as partners, as most surveys suggest. While the radical right is committed to subtracting regional powers, the PP defends a decentralized state, even more so with a candidate who, after four absolute majorities in Galicia, boasts of a regionalism that he has embodied in his program.

A consultation in Catalonia that is born from the negotiation

Yolanda Díaz’s coalition is the only force that includes a consultation in Catalonia in its program, provided that it arises from the dialogue table around which the central government and the Generalitat have sat during this legislature. It is a demand of the commons of Ada Colau, one of the main forces of the 16 that come together in the project of the second vice president. “The agreement that emerged from the negotiation between the Generalitat de Catalunya and the State Government has to be voted on by the citizens of Catalonia”, she details herself after considering that Spain is “a multinational reality”.

The use of each of the national languages ​​is also defended. Sumar, which extends its program in matters such as employment or equality, only highlights five measures with regard to the territorial model, a thorny issue for its electorate in most autonomous communities.

Demolish the autonomous state for a recentralization

The radical right makes its objective clear in the electoral program: to end the state of the autonomies and recentralize power around Madrid. He defines his position under the formula of “an administratively decentralized unitary state that is capable of promoting equality among Spaniards.” Vox’s measures include the immediate return of powers in Education, Health, Security and Justice. This includes the abolition of the regional police forces and the end of regional “privileges” in the Basque Country and Navarre.

Vox coincides with the PP in the strong hand against the independence movement and to recover the crime of sedition and the criminalization of embezzlement that the coalition government lowered. Those of Abascal pay special attention in their program to the use of Spanish, which they assure will be guaranteed throughout the national territory and in each of the public administrations.