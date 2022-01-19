Although almost two years have passed since the start of the spread of the Coronavirus in Italy, the pandemic continues to affect the smooth running of trade fairs and motor shows. The last concrete example in chronological order concerns Automotoretrò and Automoracing: due to the high number of infections that are occurring in our country in this period, the organizers have decided to postpone the opening of the event from 28 April to 1 May next, instead of from 10 to 13 February as originally planned.

The announcement was made on the official Facebook page of the event, where we read that “Due to the worsening of the conditions linked to Covid-19 and the contagion situation, we have chosen to postpone AMR 2022 to April to ensure the safety and tranquility of our participants who have always been our priority “. A decision therefore dictated by health reasons, as also underlined by the organizers Beppe and Alberto Gianoglio: “Considering the increase in infections, for the protection of everyone, it was necessary to postpone the event. From an organizational point of view it is for us a considerable effort, but we remain confident that the situation will improve and that at the end of April we can finally realize and fully experience the event in its importance “. And so, the great motor festival will welcome visitors from 28 April to 1 May at Lingotto Fiere.