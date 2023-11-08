The 41st edition of Automotoretrò is starting to appear on the horizon, the great exhibition dedicated to historic and timeless vehicles scheduled at Fiere di Parma from 1st to 3rd March. Model making, hard-to-find spare parts, buying and selling of vintage cars, without forgetting racing and the most varied automotive objects: a large and entertaining amusement park dedicated to those who love the world of historic cars and motorbikes and which this year will take place to coincide with the first weekend of the international exhibition of art, historical design, modern antiques and vintage collectibles. “With the co-presence of Automotoretrò at Mercanteinfiera – states Antonio Cellie, CEO of Fiere di Parma – the hub confirms its centrality as a major player in global collecting by expanding its range of action and consolidating itself also in the vintage car market. We want to become a point of reference for this very important sector, building together with the creators of Automotoretrò a show that is an essential event in historical motoring”.

No longer in Turin…

Now in its 41st edition – since the inaugural one way back in 1983 at the Palazzo del Lavoro and after a long stay at the Lingotto Fiere in Turin – the renowned event organized by Beppe and Alberto Gianoglio took place for the first time last year outside the Piedmontese capital, finding in Fiere di Parma the place but also the ideal partner to start again with a renewed format. Format which debuted in 2023, recording a positive response in terms of audiences and which aims to grow further for the next editions. In 2024 will occupy, with its numerous brands (Fiat, Lancia, Audi, Jeep, Abarth, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche just to name a few) the entire Pavilion 2, the largest at Fiere di Parma with its 30 thousand square meters of surface. “The concomitance with Mercanteinfiera represents an important value for our exhibition both on the Italian and foreign markets”, concludes Alberto Gianoglio. “A combination that allows us to attract spectators who do not usually frequent the world of vintage cars and motorbikes, and who thus have the opportunity to discover a new passion. An operation that worked very well in 2023 and which for this reason, together with Fiere di Parma, we aim to expand and strengthen in the coming years”.