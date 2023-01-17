In 2023 the appointment with historic cars is back Automotoretro, scheduled from 3 to 5 March 2023 At the spaces of Parma fairsin conjunction with Merchant in fair. The historic event no longer takes place at Lingotto Fair of Turinbut move to Parma for its strategic value as a junction between Central Italy and the North-East. The event celebrates the passion for historic cars and for those from competition in Automotoracingalong with the exposure of over 300 cars elaborate.

Automotoretrò Automotoracing 2023

the date of2023 edition of Automotoretrò and Automotoracing is the one that goes from 3 to 5 March 2023. This edition no longer takes place in Turin, but in Parma and crosses the finish line forty years of Automotoretrò: was the 1983 when four members of the Scuderia Rododendriincluding Beppe Gianoglio – who still personally oversees the organization of the event with Bea Srl – they made the dream come true Of bring together collectors, professionals and enthusiasts of vintage cars in a single fair. But on the occasion of this prestigious milestone, the event moves to Parma due to the high organizational costs that Bea Srl would have had to bear while remaining in Turin.

First edition of Automotoretrò (1983, Palazzo del Lavoro, Turin)

Over the years the fair has grown to include exhibitions of Automotoracing And Automoto Green Future and today represents a fixed appointment which brings together from cars to vintage motorcycles, from the world of racing to that of tuning, from high performance to sustainable vehicles.

Automotoretrò 2023 Parma Fairs

Automotoretrò together with Automotoracing in 2023 moves to the spaces of Parma fairs and takes place in conjunction with Merchant in fair. Here it will be possible sell and buy unpublished models, admire the cars that have made the historyfind unobtainable spare parts, cheer on your favorite drivers on the track and participate in rallies. In addition, you can also admire the world of sporting and aesthetic elaborations.

Automotoretrò in 2023 moves to Parma, in conjunction with Mercanteinfiera

Automotoretrò counts over each year 1,200 exhibitors And tens of thousands of visitorscoming from all over Europe, with a consolidated presence from France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Austria and Holland.

Automotoracing 2023 The Great Challenge

Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 March 2023, in theexternal area of ​​Fiere di Parma is confirmed for the fourth year in a row The Great Challengewhich is divided into three challenges: the speed race between eight internationally renowned rally champions called to compete for the R5 trophy; the lady trophy, which is awarded to one of the four female rally champions driving Peugeot 208 R2B; and the GR Yaris Trophy which sees four pilots in the race on board the GR Yaris 3-cylinder 1.6 turbo with 261 HP.

The Great Challenge in the external area of ​​Fiere di Parma

The external circuit winds between chicanes, hairpin bends and straights and has been designed to ensure the maximum visibility to the public, from the various sessions on the track to the awarding of the drivers who have scored the best lap.

Great show also in the External Area of ​​Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2023

Unmissable news for lovers of high-speed challenges: the first round of the ACI Sport Italian Drifting Championship.

Automotoretrò 2023 accessories and spare parts

At Automotoretrò there is no shortage of traditional areas reserved for modeling and ai spare parts and accessories sectors, specialized publishing and the vast automotive sector.

Automotoracing Tuning Expo 2023

Automotoretrò 2023 electric cars

Automotoretrò also hosts the new section dedicated to sustainable mobility Automoto Green Futureborn with the aim of promoting environmentally friendly products and carspresenting electric vehicles, hybridsto methane oa natural gasbut also electric scooters And pedal assisted bicycles.

Automotoretrò tickets 2023

Online it is already possible to buy the ticket to access Automotoretrò at the cost of 12 euroswhich allows entry to both Automotoretrò and Automotoracing, and Mercanteinfiera.

Automotoretrò 2023 times and date

Friday 3 March 09.00 – 19.00

Saturday 4 March 09.00 – 19.00

Sunday 5 March 09.00 – 19.00

