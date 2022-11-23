In 2023 the double appointment in Turin of Automotoretrò And Automotoracing, scheduled from 9 to 12 February 2023 at Lingotto Fair of Turin. The double event celebrates the passion for historic cars and for those from competitionalong with the exposure of over 300 cars elaborate.

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2023 date

the date of2023 edition of Automotoretrò and Automotoracing is the one that goes from 9 to 12 February 2023. This edition crosses the finish line of forty years of Automotoretrò: was the 1983 when four members of the Scuderia Rododendriincluding Beppe Gianoglio – who still personally oversees the organization of the event with Bea Srl – they made the dream come true from bring together collectors, professionals and enthusiasts of vintage cars in a single fair.

First edition of Automotoretrò (1983, Palazzo del Lavoro, Turin)

Over the years the fair has grown to include exhibitions of Automotoracing And Automoto Green Future and today represents a fixed appointment which brings together from cars to vintage motorcycles, from the world of racing to that of tuning, from high performance to sustainable vehicles.

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2023 Lingotto Fiere in Turin

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing indeed offers one common space at the Lingotto Fiere in Turin for sell and buy unpublished models, admire the cars that have made the historyfind unobtainable spare parts, cheer on your favorite drivers on the track and participate in rallies. Here it is possible to admire the world of sporting and aesthetic elaborations.

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2023 in the pavilions of Lingotto Fiere in Turin

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing count over each year 1,200 exhibitors And tens of thousands of visitorscoming from all over Europe, with a consolidated presence from France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Austria and Holland.

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2023 outdoor area

In the external area of ​​Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2023 the fixed appointment is with The Great Challengethe speed race among internationally renowned rally champions called to compete for the Trophy for the fourth year in a row.

Exhibitions also of drifting in the External Area of ​​Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2023

In addition to the race, numerous demonstrations of driftingcontrolled drifts and motorcycle evolutions.

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2023 Expo Tuning

If the Lingotto does not lack the traditional areas reserved for modeling and ai spare parts and accessories sectors, specialized publishing and the vast automotive sector, the Oval also finds space Expo Tuning Turinthe most important indoor fair of tuning in Italy.

Expo Tuning Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2023

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2023 electric cars

Here is also the new section dedicated to sustainable mobility Automoto Green Futureborn with the aim of promoting environmentally friendly products and vehiclespresenting electric vehicles, hybridsto methane oa natural gasbut also electric scooters And pedal assisted bicycles.

Automotoretrò and Automotoracing 2023 times and dates

Thursday 9 February 15.00 – 20.00

Friday 10 February 09.00 – 19.00

Saturday 11 February 09.00 – 19.00

Sunday 12 February 09.00 – 19.00

