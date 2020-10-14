The success of Chinese tires in France and in Europe is mainly explained by their price: 55 euros for a tire “made in China” against 85 euros on average for a European or Japanese brand. In 20 years, Chinese tires have increased from 4 to 23% market share in 2020. This boost was made possible by online sales. On the Internet, dozens of brands are offering cut prices, hiding their nationality.

“The Chinese tire industry is modernizing, it is no longer just cheap and poor quality tires. Now we do in the high end, in automated and intelligent factories“, defends Qianyu Yu, director of Doury, a new generation Chinese tire manufacturer at the Beijing Motor Show. But that are Chinese tires really worth? Their resistance and braking ability have been tested several times. If some performance remains correct, others are more worrying according to Jérôme Fombelle, head of the Autoplus laboratory: “Between a premium tire and Chinese tires, we had differences under braking […] Chinese tire braked two to five meters longer“.

