Citizens and residents of the country called for setting up a mechanism to ensure the skill of car service technicians and mechanics, and their eligibility to perform the tasks assigned to them, before allowing them to practice the profession in practice.

They said that this type of profession does not require obtaining certain educational certificates, similar to other professions, but rather ingenuity, practical experience, and the ability to diagnose faults. Invest their skill in repairing vehicles and maintaining them in perfect driving condition.

They said that they lose exorbitant sums to repair their cars in workshops whose owners and workers do not have the slightest experience, due to the absence of oversight and the lack of “professional” references for them. People confirmed to “Emirates Today” that they had “bad experiences” with auto technicians, which included exchanging intact spare parts and leaving damaged ones, as well as other behaviors, such as buying used spare parts and including them in invoices at the price at which the original part is sold, which causes the car to break down. Shortly after it got out of the maintenance “garages”.

An expert in a repair shop said, “Many of the small workshops located in industrial areas do not have their technicians have sufficient experience in this field,” adding that “they train on customers’ cars, which leads to mistakes and costs the car owner exorbitant sums.”

He stressed that “most of the car’s problems result from changing parts that do not need to be changed, and leaving the damaged ones,” attributing this to “a lack of experience.”

A woman of Asian nationality said that the lack of controls over the quality of services provided in the workshops at the present time has contributed to the increase in consumer complaints about the high and varying fees for car repairs and services of all kinds.

She added, “There are no legal controls that monitor the repair mechanism, or determine the fees and standards for the services provided.”

And the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection warned against providing quick gains on the safety of the vehicle and its driver, pointing out that “a car technician’s error could end in a traffic accident, if it suddenly broke down on the road. As a result, injuries or deaths may occur.

Among the most prominent complaints received by the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah, from customers of car workshops, is the lack of honesty and credibility, failure to complete the work as required and within the specified period, and non-compliance with issuing invoices.

In detail, Abu Muhammad Al-Amin said that he went to a car workshop to repair his car’s air conditioner, and the owner of the workshop informed him that the cause of the malfunction was a small part that needed replacement, and that its value amounted to 600 dirhams, and the installation cost 400 dirhams. He continued that he paid the required amount, but he was surprised, hours later, by the air-conditioning device emitting high temperatures, so he went to another workshop, and the technician examined the air-conditioning, and it was found that the cause of the problem was a hose leaking air-conditioning gas, the value of which did not exceed 20 dirhams.

He said that he paid 1,000 dirhams because of an unqualified technician, who does not have any experience in working and troubleshooting.

He called on the concerned authorities to follow a mechanism to oblige workshops to appoint technicians with experience in mechanics and electricity, vehicle inspection and fault diagnosis.

Wassim Al-Rayes confirmed that “the problems are not limited to the technical side, but rather touch some behaviors,” explaining that he went to a garage to paint the front side of his car as a result of a collision, and paid 1,500 dirhams. However, after a short period of time, the color began to lose its intensity, and the dye site became a distortion factor for the car, indicating that the type used by the technician was different from the specifications of the type he had prescribed.

He called on the concerned authorities to take advantage of the “secret shopper” to reveal the behavior of maintenance workshop owners, and to punish the violators.

He also called on the competent authorities “not to license any workshop whose owner does not have a degree in mechanics, or experienced workers, in order to avoid fraud and fraud.”

Abu Malik al-Tunisi explained that he heard a crackling sound in the front of his car, so he went to a large garage in one of the industrial areas, and the owner of the workshop informed him that he needed to replace the “jabiniyat”, “shilat” and “bushats”, because they were broken, defining that “this is the reason crackling.”

He continued: «I received my car after a week, and I paid the technician 7,500 dirhams in exchange for replacing parts and maintaining the car. But I was surprised that the parts that were supposed to be replaced with new ones were used and making a sound. Less than a month later, the crackling problem returned again.

And he called on the competent authorities to “oblige car workshops to train workers on the basics of mechanics, electricity and the art of car repair, so that customers’ cars do not become fields of experimentation for them.”

He also called for a classification of maintenance workshops, based on the quality of service they provide to their customers, similar to the classification used to determine the level of restaurants.

A mechanical expert, Raslan Muhammad al-Salamat, said that the biggest problem that car owners suffer from is “the wrong diagnosis they get from inexperienced technicians working in some workshops.”

He pointed to a driver who was complaining about a tremor in his car, and he had taken it to a repair shop, so the workers quickly replaced the “plugs” and “injectors”, given that they were the cause of the problem, which cost him 2000 dirhams. As soon as he left the garage, it became clear that “the tremor was still present, and after heading to us, it became clear that the malfunction was in (lime), and not in (bawaji).”

He continued, “Small car repair shops compete with large workshops, but without experience and at high prices.” He pointed out that “customers are suspicious of any sums of money asked of them to repair their cars as a result of being cheated and defrauded by workshops whose owners and workers do not have the slightest experience in mechanics.”

In turn, the Secretary General of the Emirates Society for Consumer Protection, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Naqbi, indicated that there is no protection for car owners from workshop technicians who do not have sufficient experience in mechanics.

He suggested the establishment of specialized centers to test these workers to legalize them and to select those with competence and experience.

He explained that the courses must include payment of fees and failure of the workers in the event that they are not passed, and an experience certificate is not granted unless the course is passed.

And he believed that «if this proposal is applied, we will find that the owner of the garage chooses the most experienced technician, because the inexperienced may be the cause of a vehicle accident with disastrous results».

He added that one of the most prominent complaints received by the association was for a young Gulf man who bought a used car and went to a garage to install original parts and fix some faults, and after a few days he traveled with it to his country to register it, but it did not pass the examination, only to discover that the spare parts he paid for were not original.

He added that he filed a complaint to prove the case of fraud, because he cannot enter the country by car without a license and identification papers. However, the owner of the garage denied maintaining the vehicle, taking advantage of the customer’s lack of interest in obtaining an invoice. He pointed out that there are rights for the owner of the car and the owner of the garage, including that the consumer has an invoice to serve as a guarantee paper for him.

He stated that the owner of the garage must request the customer’s signature on the invoice, after it includes all repairs, provided that the guarantee for repairs ranges from one week to 10 days. In the event that any defect appears, the customer returns to the garage to maintain the vehicle again, and the invoice gives the vehicle owner protection from negligence.

He explained that the reason behind drivers being cheated by car workshops is to install counterfeit spare parts as original, and this is due to a kind of negative culture among some garage owners, and their eagerness to make a quick profit at the expense of anything else.

protection measures

The Director General of the Department of Economic Development in Ras Al Khaimah, Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Shayeb Al Naqbi, said that the department has procedures to protect the rights of car owners that are repaired in maintenance workshops, including ensuring the availability of a vehicle maintenance work document (job card) for some garages, and ensuring that all documents are provided. Invoices and contracts that must be available at garages in the event of car repair, and awareness campaigns in this regard, including the “Be Careful” initiative to emphasize the importance of keeping the purchase invoice after purchase and verifying its conditions as the means that preserves the rights of both the seller and the consumer, if the commodity has any defect or defect. A malfunction has occurred that may give rise to a dispute.

He explained that the department received, from the beginning of this year until the end of last October, 67 complaints related to tampering with garages and failure to properly repair broken cars.

He added that the department restored the financial rights of 33 customers who had financial disputes with car maintenance workshops.

The total amounts collected amounted to 45,155 dirhams.

He added that among the most prominent violations that were monitored by the car workshops was the failure to complete the work as required, the supplier’s failure to issue an invoice that includes all the details of the purchased item, the failure to comply with the pledge (in the event of signing a pledge to complete the work as required for the owner of the facility) and the exercise of additional activity without licensing, lack of honesty and credibility, and failure to complete the work within the specified period, pointing to taking measures against garages that do not comply with the standards followed in the department.

