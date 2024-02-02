Automotive table, news for the 2024 Ecobonus | FormulaPassion

As scheduled, yesterday took place Automotive table at the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy. The protagonists of the meeting, in addition to obviously the minister Adolfo Urso, were also the deputy minister Valentino Valentini, the undersecretary Fausta Bergamotto, the representatives of the companies that produce vehicles in Italy, the trade unions and employers' organizations in the supply chain, the Regions and Anfia. One theme in particular is at the center of the debate: the remodulation of the Ecobonus.

Almost 1 billion resources

We remind you that for 2024 the government has decided to allocate resources for approximately 950 million euros for incentives for the purchase of cars with low polluting emissions. Most, although not all, will be destined for renewal of the car fleetwe are talking about 793 million euros: for the rest, 35 million euros are intended for mopeds, motorcycles and quadricycles, 53 million for light commercial vehicles, 20 million euros for used cars and 50 million for an experimental rental program long-term.

Scrappage contribution

Through an official note, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy has reiterated that a scrapping contribution proportional to the environmental class to which the scrapped vehicle belongs, in addition to the possibility of scrapping Euro 5 vehicles too: this year, the maximum contribution obtainable for the scrapping of a vehicle up to Euro 2 will rise from 5,000 to 13,750 euros. Last, but not least, the incentive program planned for 2024 for the purchase and installation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the home.

Urso speaks

“This new incentive plan for the automotive sector is based on three pillars: the modernization of the Italian car fleet, one of the oldest in Europe; support for the demand of people with lower incomes; the relaunch of vehicle production in Italy. This approach is based on the belief that a profound change of direction is needed compared to previous years – commented Urso, who also met the logistics workers of the plant Stellantis of Melfi who yesterday were in front of the headquarters of the Department of Business and Made in Italy – More ecological sustainability, with an eye on social sustainability, given the particular attention paid to low-income families and companies in the national supply chain, a fundamental part of our Made in Italy”.