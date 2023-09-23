The president of United Auto Workers (UAW)indicated this Friday that the union will expand the strike with the main automobile manufacturers by abandoning 38 facilities of General Motors and Stellantis in at least 20 states.

The UAW headed this Friday to distribution centers, not production plants. These three strikes began at the Ford, GM and Stellantis (Chrysler, Dodge) plants a week ago and will remain active, the union said.

Ford was spared additional strikes because the company has met some of the union’s demands during negotiations over the past week, the official said. UAW president, Shawn Fain.

“As we’ve said for weeks, we’re not going to wait forever for fair contracts in the Big Three,” Fain said at a briefing.

“We invite and encourage anyone who supports our cause to join us on the picket line, from friends and family to the president of the United States,” Fain added.

“The way they can help is to build our movement and show businesses that the public supports us.”

Fain pointed out that ford had improved on previous proposals by reinstating a cost-of-living measure that had been suspended in 2009. The company also offered an improved profit-sharing system and gave the union the right to strike due to plant closure.

Automotive strike in the United States exists in 20 states

“We’re not done yet at Ford,” the union president added. However, “we recognize that Ford is serious about reaching an agreement,” he said.

“At GM and Stellantis, the story is different.” The UAW’s strategy of gradually expanding its action is part of what Fain has called the “standing strike”—alluding to the historic UAW “sit-in” strike of the 1930s—that aims to maximize the negotiating influence of the UAW. union due to the risk of additional plants being eliminated.