Querétaro, Qro.- The labor supply has grown in the state of Querétaro, however in the sector automotive, there concern between the companies because in the last year there has been a under demand for vacanciesthat is to say stalls available but without candidates to occupy them.

This was revealed by the resident of the Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (Mipymes), Industriales de Querétaro, Jose Luis Camara Gilsince a turnover between six and seven percent has been reported at the level of general assistant positions.

“We are looking for staff because we really need it: there are many jobs and there are few workers”, he asserted.

He said that there had never been such a situation. regarding staff turnover but as the industrial sector has grown during 2022, the turnover phenomenon has also intensified.

The workers seek better working conditions: either in terms of salary, benefits, work environment or even proximity to sources of work.

“people moveeither comfortbecause they are nearby to a factory, for one additional benefit or some gets better in salaryeven due to the work environment,” he said.

It is in this sector where the greatest impact has been had, mainly in the jobs of first contact workers.

We recommend you read:

“It is where there is a greater turnover and that we are struggling to hire personnel for those areas in general in all companies”.