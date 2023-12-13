Tax reform could extend regional development policy, with incentives for industrialization, until 2032

The development of less industrialized regions is the premise of Regional Automotive Regimes. The policy seeks to boost progress in the Northeast and Center-West of Brazil through automotive companies, attracted by tax incentives – currently, a presumed IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) credit. The initiative contributes to equalizing competitive conditions and socioeconomic indicators in Brazilian regions.

Once automotive factories are installed, other industries are attracted to the surrounding area, as well as suppliers and services. Because of this movement, the production chain of 5 automakers included in the automotive regimes creates 100 thousand direct and indirect jobs.

Together, manufacturers also purchase more than R$20 billion per year in parts and inputs, impacting the economy of 9 states in the country. Furthermore, only the Stellantisone of the companies, invested R$18.5 billion in the Goiana Automotive Hub, which has 38 suppliers in Pernambuco.

A tax reformscheduled to be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies in the coming days, it may extend the maintenance of the Regional Automotive Regimes from 2025 to 2032. For 3 of the benefited companies, “It is an important step to promote equality for all citizens, through the generation of jobs and wealth, forming a virtuous circle capable of strengthening and moving the entire national industry”, according to Letter joint.

Stellantis is included in the Regional Automotive Regimes, with the right to a presumed IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) credit. Initially created to boost industrialization in the Northeast region, the automotive regime was extended to the Central-West region. Until 2021, 6 automakers and auto parts industries were included, installed in the States of Pernambuco, Bahia, Ceará and Goiás. Two of them stopped operating in Brazil 2 years ago, withdrawing from Bahia and Ceará.

