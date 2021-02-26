The race for capital concentration in the automobile sector seems to be on the verge of making a new victim. Yesterday, staff representatives from the PSA plant in Douvrin (Pas-de-Calais) learned that the manufacture of the future EP GEN III petrol engine, which was to compensate for the end of the production of the diesel engine scheduled for June 2022, will be finally entrusted to the Opel plant in Szengotthard in Hungary. “In the management plan, only the production of the 3-cylinder gasoline / hybrid engine remains, which is also suspended. This amounts to a death sentence for the Douvrin plant, ”warns the CGT of the PSA group. “There was no warning sign, this announcement was a cold shower,” said Jean-Pierre Mercier, central CGT union delegate.

The CFDT for its part regretted “once again the relocation of an industrial activity in France even though the management affirmed loud and clear that it would not close a factory, before the creation of Stellantis”. Because if the competition between Douvrin and the Hungarian Opel site is a direct consequence of the purchase of Opel / Vauxhall from General Motors in 2017, this logic is still in its infancy, since PSA is preparing to launch with great fanfare its marriage with Fiat-Chrysler within a new group called Stellantis.

PSA dangles reclassifications

The management of PSA, it wants to be reassuring as for the prospects of reclassification of the employees concerned within the future battery factory ACC (Automative Cells Company) on the site of Douvrin. “To meet the challenges of energy transition (with in particular the desire to ensure the industrial independence of Europe), PSA and Total SAFT created ACC in 2020”, a spokesperson for Stellantis told AFP. . “Douvrin will continue to produce the EP gen 2, EBDT and DVR engines and will support the ramp-up of ACC, in particular through recruitments and training (which will begin significantly from 2023)”. By 2030, the group plans to create between 1,400 and 2,000 jobs.

Insufficient guarantees, for the CGT. “These future jobs… have already been promised to employees of the Bridgestone factory [de Béthune, vouée à la fermeture, Ndlr] », Underlines the union, which fears other pressures on competitiveness and threats of closure. “Visiting Fiat factories in Italy, Carlos Tavares [directeur général de Stellantis] dared to accuse Italian employees of being less profitable than employees in France. In England, he threatens to close the Vauxhall factory in Ellesmere Port, ”specifies the CGT. “Since the world automobile market is not growing, or even contracting a little, Tavares explains to us that we have to take market shares from other manufacturers. But in order to wage war on its competitors, it first makes war on its employees, ”analyzes Jean-Pierre Mercier.