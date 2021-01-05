The engagement was announced in 2019, the marriage is now registered. The shareholders of Peugeot SA (PSA) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) were virtually gathered in a general meeting on Monday to endorse the merger of the two automobile groups. The former voted in favor of the three resolutions formalizing the alliance at over 99.8%, the latter at 99.1%. At the end of this union, each of them will control 50% of the shares of the new entity headed by Carlos Tavares (the current CEO of PSA).

Despite negotiations made difficult by the Covid, industrial sites at a standstill and an overall drop in vehicle sales figures for the year 2020, the operation left little room for suspense: the shareholders had already spoken in in favor of the merger last June. With, in sight, the constitution of a significant investment force to face the future challenges of the automotive industry, such as the rise of electricity and digital assistance.

If employees already knew what to expect, they now have a clear heart: they will soon join a new juggernaut in the automotive world at the head of 14 brands, including Opel, Citroën, Jeep, Maserati and Alfa Romeo. This new group born from the merger between the two companies promises to be the fourth largest seller of vehicles in the world, with 8 million units sold in 2019, and the third largest automotive group in terms of turnover. The name of the fruit of this union: Stellantis, whose Latin translation more or less means “to shine with stars”. What to symbolize a “New and promising alignment”, ensures the management of PSA. However, the capitalist maneuver is far from making the eyes of employees shine.

The threat of competition between workers from different countries

“PSA and Fiat-Chrysler did the math, we had to unite to go and eat from other people’s bowls. The aim of this merger is to improve their competitiveness and profitability, and we are convinced that this will be done on the backs of employees ”, storm Jean-Pierre Mercier, central union delegate of the CGT at PSA. And for good reason: the two groups estimated that their union will allow them to achieve 5 billion euros in savings per year, in particular by making savings on purchases. And even if the two managements have promised with the same voice that no factory will be condemned to the closure, the unions allow themselves to doubt it. “It’s just a promise. Without real guarantees, for example by an agreement, we expect to see the slightest crisis become a pretext to close production sites. For several years now, the context in the automotive industry has been downsizing ”, abounds Benoit Vernier, deputy central delegate of the CFDT at PSA.

With around 160 sites around the world, the marriage of the two manufacturers leaves the threat of competition between workers from different countries. “Employees from Eastern Europe will be compared with those from North America or Western Europe, their salaries will be compared … All to justify cuts”, warns the cégétiste. And to recall that the PSA group is at the origin of 30,000 job cuts in CDI since 2013. If no professional category is immune, believe the staff representatives, all eyes are still on employees of research and development (R&D), who have already suffered from numerous relocations of jobs in recent years, to Morocco or India.

The day after the announcement of the wedding, the employees of the future automotive giant are navigating troubled waters. The only joy of this deleterious alliance: a windfall of 400,000 workers of all brands and countries, who can weigh on the employers on condition that they unite. “We will get in touch with unions in all other countries. The goal is to show that all these employees now have common interests to defend and that they must mobilize against the future policy of the bosses ”, insists Jean-Pierre Mercier of the CGT. As for the calendar of the union, it remains the great unknown; no date has yet been communicated. One thing is certain for the unions, however: things will go very quickly.