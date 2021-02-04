The automotive industry, even running at half machine, had in January the largest number of vehicles produced during that month in the last four years: terminals manufactured 24,308 units, as reported by the Automotive Manufacturers Association (ADEFA).

Last month’s production was 17.5% up from January of last year. In addition, it is the highest record for the first month of the year since the 26,762 units that had been produced in January 2017.

Vehicle exports, which had fallen almost 40% during 2020, had a strong rebound in January: 11,924 units were shipped abroad, 37.2% above January last year.

In wholesale sales to the domestic market, both locally produced and imported vehicles (the terminals grouped in ADEFA, in addition to manufacturers, are the main vehicle importers), 27,303 units were sold to concessionaires, 6.1% above volume of the same month last year.

“The performance of the sector registered a year-on-year improvement that accentuates the positive trend that the sector’s indices had been showing, and this is the result of working from the dialogue and consensus of the entire value chain of the sector and the Government to work on measures that promote the growth and sustainability of the sector, ”said Daniel Herrero, president of the Automotive Manufacturers Association (ADEFA).

It was Herrero himself who, in December, anticipated the production estimates for the automotive terminals for all of 2021. The executive, who is also head of Toyota Argentina, said that 440,000 units will be produced, which means a significant jump of more than 70 % against the anemic 257,787 units manufactured last year.

But even so, automakers keep working half machine: except for exceptions, all do it in a single shift, far from an installed capacity that exceeds one million vehicles per year. The figure of 440,000 nationally manufactured vehicles had already been surpassed in the 1990s and again in 2006. For 10 years, until 2016, the local automotive industry it had never fallen off the 500,000-unit floor.

The automakers are waiting for the government to publish the elimination of retentions on “incremental” exports of vehicles, which both the Production, Economy and Foreign Affairs ministries announced in mid-January. The rate charged to each vehicle that is exported from Argentina is 4.5%: on January 15, after a meeting of officials with the leadership of ADEFA, the elimination of this tax was announced for the exports they achieve exceed, measured in dollars, what was exported throughout 2020.

So far, that ad was not published in the Official Gazette, but from two of the most exporting car companies they did not show concern about the apparent delay: “The most difficult thing in political terms was to make the announcement and it was already done. And the truth is that none of the companies in the sector will be able to exceed the exports of 2020 until the middle of the year, at least, “they said in one of those companies.

In the ADEFA statement distributed yesterday, Herrero added that “it is important to continue working on bills for the promotion of new investments and the mobility institute, in order to boost production, export and job creation, with a view to future challenges.