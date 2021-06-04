With 19 business days of activity, the automotive terminals produced 34,953 units, a 19.2% more than April and 627.9% above the records of May of the previous year, according to data released this Thursday by the Automotive Manufacturers Association (ADEFA). The latter is a record that is difficult to measure: it was when the plants resumed their activities after almost 60 days stopped by the quarantine and, in fact, in that month only half of the factories had completely resumed their production. The others were still in preparation or directly reopened the following month.

The terminals had gone through a difficult month of April, due to some technical stops but also with full shift suspensions, in some cases, for having registered numerous cases of Covid. During May the rhythm of production regained momentum.

“Although some inconveniences regarding international logistics have remained, other difficulties related to Covid and other plant techniques have been overcome, the sector showed a very positive recovery in production and export, compared to the previous month,” he said. Daniel Herrero, head of ADEFA, in the statement released by the entity.

In the accumulated from January to May, the sector produced 153,545 passenger and utility vehicles, 116.9% more compared to the 70,782 units it produced in the same period of 2020.

Just over half of what was produced was exported: according to ADEFA, in May the sector exported 19,919 units, which represented an improvement of 25.7% compared to April. If the comparison is against the same month last year in which the sector worked for 8 days, an increase of 517.3%.

In the accumulated of the first five months of the year, the automotive terminals exported 85,140 units, 83.7% more compared to the 46,347 units exported in the first five months of 2020.

Wholesale sales (shipments from the terminals to the concessionaires) revealed that internal sales are deflating: after several months in which the patenting of zero kilometer units was above 30,000 units, and even on the verge of 40,000, now the terminals dispatched 28,025 vehicles (6.2% below April), a figure that is usually anticipatory of what ends up being patented the following month.

Between January and May, a total of 144,239 units were sold to dealers, 45.1% above the 99,385 units that were delivered in the same period of the previous year.