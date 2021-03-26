Friday, March 26, 2021
Automotive industry Volkswagen plans to demand compensation from its former executives for the diesel gate scandal

March 26, 2021
Dieselgate has paid Volkswagen a total of more than € 30 billion in fines, damages and legal costs.

German car giant Volkswagen plans to claim damages from its two former executives for an emissions fraud scandal known as dieselgate.

Volkswagen says compensation will be demanded from the group’s former CEO From Martin Winterkorn and a former director of Audi, a car manufacturer belonging to the Volkswagen Group From Rupert Stadler.

According to Volkswagen, they would have breached their obligations in the diesel gate mess, which has paid Volkswagen a total of more than € 30 billion in fines, damages and legal costs.

