Automotive industry Volkswagen is investing EUR 46 billion in electric cars – the share price skyrocketed

The company aims to become the global market leader in electronic communications in 2025.

World Volkswagen, one of the largest carmakers in Germany, plans to invest around € 46 billion in electric and hybrid cars over the next five years. The company aims to be the global market leader in electronic communications by 2025 at the latest.

Last year, the company’s electric car sales tripled, and this year the company believes it is already selling a million all-electric cars. The company predicts that by 2030, as many as 60 percent of the cars it sells in Europe will be fully electric.

However, the company does not want to set a deadline for abandoning internal combustion engines.

Company announced its intentions on Tuesday in connection with the publication of the annual report.

Already on Monday Volkswagen told of large investments in battery technology. The company said it would build six large battery plants in Europe. It is building one of them together with the Swedish company Northvolt in Skellefteåå, Sweden.

The company’s goal is to push down battery prices by 30 to 50 percent. The battery is the most expensive component of an electric car.

Tuesday the company said more about how it plans to conquer the global electric car market.

The company has already created a customized MEB platform for electric cars, for example UBS considers Tesla to be a very competitive and significant challenger to the US.

Several models based on the MEB platform are coming to market. Next year, the company also plans to launch the first model based on a more advanced PPE platform. The PPE chassis enables higher acceleration, faster charging time and longer battery life.

The company also invests heavily in software development and mobility services. Instead of the Group’s numerous brands – such as Volkswagen, Audi and Škoda – each developing their own solutions, the new platforms, batteries and software serve all of the Group’s brands.

“Electrification and digitalization are transforming vehicles faster and more radically than ever before. Economies of scale are critical to us in both. Our platform roadmap gives us even better opportunities to exploit the full potential of Group cooperation, ”Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess says in a press release.

News got Volkswagen’s stock to rise.

At 2.15pm, Volkswagen’s stock was up nearly 6 percent.

Big Despite the investments, the company also intends to improve its profitability in the coming years. The company aims to save approximately EUR 2 billion in fixed costs over the next two years. It also seeks savings of about 7 percent on material costs.