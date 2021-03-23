Automotive industry Valmet Automotive is building a battery plant in Germany, the plant joins an agreement with a German carmaker

The company said on Tuesday that Kirchardt in the state of Baden-Württemberg has been chosen as the plant’s location. The plant is cooperating with a German carmaker.

Valmet Automotive is building a factory manufacturing battery systems in Germany. This is the company’s third plant in Germany.

The company said on Tuesday that Kirchardt in the state of Baden-Württemberg has been chosen as the plant’s location. The area of ​​the factory will be about 11,500 square meters. Production of production test kits will start at the factory in the first half of 2022.

“Production of battery packs for electric vehicles will begin at the plant in the first half of 2022. The Kirchardt plant strengthens Valmet Automotive’s position as a tier 1 system supplier, ”the company said in a press release.

The company according to its battery business has grown “very fast”. It also calls itself one of the leading suppliers of battery systems in the automotive industry.

Valmet Automotive has been manufacturing batteries in Salo since 2019. It is currently building another battery plant in Uusikaupunki. There, manufacturing of battery systems will begin this year.

The battery plant now to be set up in Germany is linked to an agreement with a German carmaker. Valmet Automotive acts as a battery system supplier to the customer.

“Some of the work related to the batteries is done in Finland, but according to the agreement, the battery packs are assembled closer to the customer for logistical reasons, among other things,” the company says.