Automotive industry The merger of Fiat and Peugeot manufacturers took place – the new company is renamed Stellantis

The acquisition will create the world’s fourth largest automaker.

Long the massaged automotive wholesaler, the merger of the French PSA and the Italian-American Fiat-Chrysler, took effect on Saturday. The new company created by the merger will be called Stellantis and will be the world’s fourth largest carmaker in terms of production volume.

The company includes 14 car brands, including Peugeot, Citroen, Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. Their manufacture continues under existing brands.

In 2019, Fiat-Chrysler and PSA produced a total of about eight million cars. Stellantis has a market share of about nine percent.

Measured in terms of production volume, the larger manufacturers are only the German Volkswagen, the French-Japanese Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi and the Japanese Toyota.

The merger is based on a traffic revolution that is forcing companies to make major investments in the development of electric cars and self-driving cars, among other things. Through the merger, PSA and Fiat-Chrysler will seek to ensure that they keep pace with competitors in development. The companies have estimated that the merger will generate savings of approximately EUR 5 billion in, among other things, production and development costs.