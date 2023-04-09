Monday, April 10, 2023
Automotive industry | Tesla is building a battery factory in China

April 9, 2023
World Europe
Production will start in a year.

Electric cars manufacturer Tesla is building a large battery factory in Shanghai, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

The factory plans to manufacture 10,000 batteries each year, which also serve as energy stores. The storage capacity of the batteries produced at the factory corresponds to 40 gigawatt hours of energy. The company now has an equally large battery factory in California.

With Tesla is already a car factory in China, which is the company’s largest. China, on the other hand, is Tesla’s second largest market after the United States.

The company most of the income comes from the sale of electric cars, but the CEO Elon Musk is committed to growing the solar energy and battery business to roughly the same size.

