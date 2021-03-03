Automotive industry GM is expanding production outages due to chip shortages

A global semiconductor shortage has forced General Motors to expand production shutdowns in North America.

American carmaker General Motors (GM) announced Wednesday it is expanding production shutdowns at its three plants due to a global semiconductor shortage.

GM said in a statement that production shutdowns at the plant in Ontario, USA, Canada and Canada will last at least until mid-April. The shutdown of the Mexican plant, in turn, will expand until the end of March.

Earlier, the company had said the factories will be out of production by mid-March.

GM also said it may have to suspend production at its plant in Brazil in April-May.

The company said it is directing available semiconductor deliveries to the manufacture of trucks and popular vehicles.

According to media information, the electric car company Tesla is also had to be suspended part of the production of the Model 3 car model for the average consumer for two weeks due to chip shortages.

The automotive semiconductor shortage is partly due to the high demand for consumer electronics semiconductors during the corona pandemic.