Automotive industry China’s hottest electric car is the size of a little-Smart, and gets hold of less than four tons

Car manufacturer General Motors, along with its Chinese partners, is trying to charm the Chinese with an electric car that can be owned for less than 4,000 euros. In August, more cars were sold in China than, for example, Tesla, the news agency said Bloomberg.

In terms of money, sales are still modest so far: more than 30,000 Hongguang Mini EVs have been ordered in 50 days.

Tesla has also said this week that it will aim for an even cheaper electric car in the next few years. However, in the production of cheap electric cars, the stumbling block is the battery, which accounts for about a quarter of electric car prices. The price is affected by the expensive metals needed in batteries such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese, Bloomberg writes.

About double-sized Smart car-sized Hongguang Mini EV is Carscoop site aimed especially at metropolitan people. It has a 27-horsepower engine, and 13.8 kilowatt-hour batteries have enough power for about 200 miles. The top speed is one hundred kilometers per hour, which is well enough for congestion in major Chinese cities.

Despite its tiny size, the car is said to fit four adults. However, Bloomberg estimates that it will be purchased as a replacement for slower two- and three-wheel electric vehicles rather than a car.

The car is manufactured by a joint venture between GM and the Chinese Saic and Wuling.