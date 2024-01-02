Automotive industry | China's Byd overtook Tesla as the world's largest electric car company

The Chinese company Byd delivered more than 40,000 more electric cars for sale in October-December than its American competitor Tesla.

American Tesla has lost its position as the world's largest electric car manufacturer, says the newspaper Financial Times.

Tesla announced on Tuesday that it delivered 484,000 cars for sale in October-December, which was more than analysts' expectations. The Chinese company Byd said on Monday that it sold 526,000 electric cars in the last quarter, reports the Financial Times.

Byd, a conglomerate based in Shenzhen, China, was founded by a former professor of chemistry and metallurgy Wang Chuanfu In the mid-1990s. Byd expanded its business into the automotive industry in the early 2000s.