Automotive industry Car giant Volkswagen may produce even fewer cars next year, says the German newspaper

According to Manager Magazine, the company’s car deliveries could, in the worst case, fall by as much as a million cars this year.

Car manufacturer Volkswagen anticipates making even fewer cars next year than this year, he says Reuters German newspaper Manager Magazinin relying on the information.

According to the magazine, the decline in manufacturing volumes is due to a global chip shortage that has significantly disrupted the international automotive industry during the corona pandemic.

According to Reuters, the company lowered its forecast for car deliveries this year from 9.3 million to 9 million last week.

German newspaper according to the data, Volkswagen is preparing for the possibility of a chip shortage continuing at least until early 2023.

In the worst case scenario, car deliveries could drop to eight million cars next year, but even in a relatively good scenario, deliveries could be slightly below this year.

Volkswagen did not comment on the German newspaper’s data. The company said it expects the delivery situation to improve slightly next year, but described the first half of next year as still very volatile.

International chip shortages have affected car production around the world during the corona pandemic. In August, research company IHS Markit assessed a chip shortage reduce car production by 6.3 to 7.1 million vehicles this year.

Among other things, the chip deficit has forced companies to temporarily suspend the operations of some of their car factories.

Chips are currently available almost everywhere in Poland, but the automotive industry has suffered particularly badly from a lack of components.

Automakers reduced their chip orders as the effects of the pandemic hit the global economy.

Chip manufacturers, on the other hand, shifted their supplies to consumer electronics, which grew in demand as people acquired new devices for both work and leisure.

As demand for cars began to recover, there were no longer enough chips available for the automotive industry.

Representatives of the automotive industry have previously warned that the chip shortage could continue for a long time to come.