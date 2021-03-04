Automotive industry Bank giant UBS: Volkswagen’s new electricity could deprive Tesla of first place in electric cars

Analysts dismantled the ID3 and found that the car has all the prerequisites to compete with Tesla.

Volkswagenin the fully electronic ID3 is a credible challenger for Tesla, estimates UBS Bank. According to UBS analysts, the ID3 is the most credible electric car any traditional automaker has ever introduced to the market.

The estimate is based on a fairly thorough method: analysts disassembled the car and went through it component by component.

Based on this, analysts estimate that the car is fully cost-competitive with Tesla models and is the best in its class in terms of energy efficiency. UBS estimates that ID3 ‘s gross margin – the difference between sales price and production costs – for Volkswagen is in the order of 15%, almost as high as for a conventional internal combustion engine Golf.

“Volkswagen may not be Apple for electric cars, but Samsung with profitable, high-volume electric car brands,” UBS analyst Patrick Hummel says according to news agency Bloomberg.

Deliveries of ID3 began last year, and the car immediately became the third best-selling electric car in Europe. Almost 57,000 units were sold. Deliveries in Finland will start this year.

ID3 is the first car based on Volkswagen’s MEB platform, developed purely for electric cars. The competitiveness of a car is based on the chassis.

The chassis can also be adapted to the needs of larger cars. This year, the company will launch the ID4 electric SUV built on the same platform.

The same platform is also used by other Group brands such as Audi and Škoda. Of the other car manufacturers, Ford has said it will build its own electric cars on the MEB platform.

Their analysis On the basis of this, UBS raised the target price of a Volkswagen share in one-off from EUR 200 to EUR 300. The target price refers to the level to which the analyst expects the stock to rise within 12 months.

Other analysts do not believe in such a strong rise. The analysts’ median target price for a Volkswagen share is EUR 191.

The increase in UBS’s target price also led to an increase in Volkswagen’s share price. At noon on Thursday, a Volkswagen share cost about 211 euros.

CEO of Volkswagen Herbert Diess rejoiced on Twitter that the company had a market capitalization of more than 100 billion euros for the first time since 2015. At the time, Volkswagen was caught in a massive emissions scam and was caught in the middle of a diesel gate scandal.