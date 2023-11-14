Automotive industry | A new manager for the Finnish industrial giant – the change signals a huge rise in the battery business

Finnish car and battery manufacturing at Valmet Automotive begins to be piloted by Pasi Rannus.

Cars and Valmet Automotive, which manufactures batteries, gets a new manager from within the house.

The company’s new CEO was appointed Pasi Rannus, who was previously head of the automotive contract manufacturing business. He will start in his new role immediately.

The appointment is related to the company’s goals to promote the independence of car and battery production lines.

“In the future, we will strengthen the independent role of our business lines, which will significantly change the job description of the CEO of the group. Pasi Rannus has done an excellent job leading the VCM business line, and his selection as the company’s CEO was also a natural decision,” says the company’s board chairman Jarkko Sairanen.

VCM means contract manufacturing of cars. Valmet Automotive manufactures Mercedes-Benz cars at its Uusikaupunki car factory.

This today, the battery business has grown as much in terms of turnover as the contract manufacturing of cars, and according to the company, it will already be clearly larger than this next year.

“With more independent business lines, we are able to more effectively utilize the know-how of our operations and their competitive infrastructure, and seek new business opportunities in a way that best suits each business unit,” Rannus commented in the press release.

Since 2018, he has served as the company’s CEO Olaf Bongwald.

Training Automotive has a year full of twists and turns behind it.

At the beginning of the year at the factory in Uusikaupunki big change negotiations took place, where the need to reduce was 940 persons. Half were fired and half were furloughed.

The government agreed previously 2.2 million euros to treat the city’s sudden structural change situation. Currently, the factory has approximately 1,400 employees.

Valmet Automotive opened for its part to Germany in the summer of the new battery factory and told in the fall expanding its operations in Poland.

In October Serial production of the new Mercedes-AMG GT car started in Uusikaupunki.