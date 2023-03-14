Three days of focus on the automotive world, between technologies and innovations. Strictly digital to best disseminate, thanks to the virtual space, a focused reflection of the evolution of the world of four-wheelers with a European flavor. These, in brief, are the objective and premises of the first edition of Automotive I/O: Bridging Minds, an initiative which will be held from 20 to 23 March thanks to the direction of MotorK, a leading group in the EMEA area specializing in SaaS solutions for the automotive retail sector. An appointment that therefore aims to give a complete overview of digital automotive and lead the digital revolution to build the future of mobility that can reach everyone thanks to its virtual format.

A program full of events

During the four days of the event will alternate talk, keynote, round tables, interviews And workshops, held by the most important representatives of the industry, international and national journalists, on the hottest topics of the moment. The virtual stage of Automotive I/O will welcome over 70 sessions and more than 80 speakers, will open to networking opportunities and will give space to sports champions and innovative thinkers to share ideas, inspire and be inspired. The event will develop on a rich agenda of speeches ranging from the theme of digital transformation to the new concept of mobility, from emerging business models to the definition of new digital talents, offering a state of the art of the automotive trends that are influencing and they will drive in the months to come. Among the speakers announced so far, the names of stand out Martin KuhnManaging Director EDC Volkswagen Group, Steve GreenfieldCEO and Founder Automotive Ventures, a point of reference in the American automotive scenario, Joseph Stiglianoentrepreneur and keynote speaker and Automotive I/O orchestrator, but also those of sports world champions, such as Marco Belinellichampion of Virtus Bologna and first Italian to win an NBA title, e Aurelien Ducrozformer Free Ride world champion and now engaged in nautical competitions.

Word to the founders

“Automotive I/O: Bridging Minds is the European forum where digital transformation will be discussed” he comments Marco Marlia, CEO and Co-Founder of MotorK. “With this event we want to create a format with high-level content that goes beyond the traditional industry canons. With the contribution of the many international speakers who will take turns on the agenda, we aim to anticipate the challenges and trends that will characterize the coming months”.