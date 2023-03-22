Penultimate day of discussion on the automotive world with Automotive I/O, a digital event organized by MotorK which saw a rich program including talk, keynote, round tables, interviews And workshops, held by the most important representatives of the industry, international and national journalists, on the hottest topics of the moment. Wednesday 22 March from 2.45 pm space for the event “2035: the road towards electrification”, a panel that will see the discussion between the director of FP Vincenzo Borgomeo and Lucio Tropea, CEO of Smart Italia. Follow the live streaming of the event below.

The virtual stage of Automotive I/O will welcome over 70 sessions and more than 80 speakers, will open to networking opportunities and will give space to sports champions and innovative thinkers to share ideas, inspire and be inspired. The event will develop on a rich agenda of speeches ranging from the theme of digital transformation to the new concept of mobility, from emerging business models to the definition of new digital talents, offering a state of the art of the automotive trends that are influencing and they will drive in the months to come. Among the speakers announced so far, the names of stand out Martin KuhnManaging Director EDC Volkswagen Group, Steve GreenfieldCEO and Founder Automotive Ventures, a point of reference in the American automotive scenario, Joseph Stiglianoentrepreneur and keynote speaker and Automotive I/O orchestrator, but also those of sports world champions, such as Marco Belinellichampion of Virtus Bologna and first Italian to win an NBA title, e Aurélien Ducrozformer Free Ride world champion and now engaged in nautical competitions.